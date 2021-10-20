BENTON, La. -- Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission agents on Tuesday arrested a Bossier Parish man accused of stealing a horse in Caddo Parish.
Rodney Jase Norwood, 36, of Benton, was arrested in Bossier Parish on a warrant from Caddo Parish following an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission.
Norwood is alleged to have gotten the horse in April then sold for $1,500. He didn't pay the owner, agents said.
“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock,” Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said. “The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute.”
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted Livestock Brand Commission agents with this investigation.
The horse has not been recovered.