BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Parish man is behind bars, accused of stealing and selling livestock.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission on Thursday arrested 70-year-old Overton High of Plain Dealing on a charge of theft of livestock.
He was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility. No bond was set as of Thursday afternoon.
Livestock Brand Commission investigators began their probe after receiving a complaint in November from a Bossier Parish cattle producer. They allege High removed 12 head of cattle and sold them at a livestock auction located in Texarkana, Texas.
High has admitted to taking and selling the cattle, according to a news release from LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.
“In this case, our Livestock Brand investigators were able to piece together the facts through their network of law-enforcement agencies which include the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Special Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers’ Association," Strain said.