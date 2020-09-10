BOSSIER CITY, La. - Starting Monday, all Bossier Parish middle school students on the A/B hybrid schedule will transition to daily in-school learning following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement the state is shifting into Phase 3.
The Bossier Parish school system announced on the Facebook page this affects all 6th-8th graders. High school students will remain on the A/B schedule for now to allow the schools and transportation department time to adjust and ensure the safest transition possible for our children.
An announcement for high school students will be coming later.
Parents able to transport their children of all ages to and from school are still being asked to do so to assist with the reduced capacity limits on buses that will remain in place.
All mitigation efforts will remain in effect at our schools, which include wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, heightened hand hygiene, increased cleaning and disinfection, and an emphasis on keeping children home when they are sick.