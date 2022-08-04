BENTON, La. - Approval of three cooperative endeavor agreements between the state Department of the Treasury, the state of Louisiana and the Bossier Parish Police Jury will mean $400,000 in appropriations for the parish, including one which will provide sewer and water lines to serve a new sawmill just south of Plain Dealing.
Parish police jurors voted to move ahead with the agreements Wednesday.
Jury members were told $300,000 will be dedicated for services to the Teal Jones Group sawmill, a planned $110 million project located on Louisiana Highway 3. Officials say the new facility will support 125 new direct jobs with annual salaries averaging $47,000, plus benefits.
Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will also support at least 369 indirect jobs, for a total of 494 prospective new jobs in the northwest region of the state. The production facility would generate up to 120 construction jobs at peak construction.
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the lumber plant were held July 11.
Other funds approved through the agreements will be dedicated to one existing parish park and another that is on the drawing board. South Bossier Park will be receiving $75,000 for improvements that include four new soccer/football fields. South Bossier Park, located off Caplis Sligo Road, is becoming one of the most popular recreational facilities in the police jury's system.
A future park at Kinston Road, complete with walking trail, will be receiving $25,000 through the agreements.