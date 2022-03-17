BENTON, La. - All that remains for acquisition of funding to complete a north-south roadway connecting Interstate 220 and Crouch Road. is approval of state agencies after Bossier Parish Police Jury members adopted a resolution Wednesday to authorize issuing revenue bonds.
Jury members unanimously gave the go-ahead to accept a proposal from Simmons Bank in Little Rock, Arkansas to obtain $16 million for the project. Money will come from the issuance of Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority revenue bonds.
Bond attorneys for the police jury said the closing date on the bonds, with state bonding commission approval, could be as early as April 26. If that date is met, Parish Administrator Butch Ford said the parish could go out for bids on the project in May.
And, during a finance committee meeting prior to Wednesday’s regular session, members heard a request from Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin for funding to help support the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory.
Marvin asked the committee to consider assistance to the lab system which currently provides forensic science services including drug chemistry, trace evidence, DNA analysis, firearms examination, latent print examination, physical evidence examination, and forensic toxicology for 29 parishes.