Shopping, food, and entertainment, the Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier is the spot that promises it all.
In addition to all the attractions, safety along the Red River area has become issue number one.
"Its a premier location. Its a great destination for families and a great family environment. Its a good time down there, but its our job to keep it safe," said Julian Whittington the Sheriff of Bossier Parish.
Every day hundreds stroll down the bricked lined streets and sidewalks at the Boardwalk, but recently concern began to grow after several altercations involving unsupervised teenagers.
"Yeah, it has been a stepped up law enforcement presence. Not to intimidate anybody but to enforce the Boardwalk's parental escort policy," added Mark Natale, Bossier City police spokesman.
Just recently, Boardwalk officials made the decision to ramp up security efforts following this incident on Jan. 14.
KTBS was the first local station on the scene after several gunshots were heard by shoppers.
In a matter of moments, officers from the Bossier City Police Department had the scene locked down.
After an intense investigation and a sweep of the area, investigators determined the shots were not fired at the Boardwalk, but at an apartment complex nearby.
Detectives believe the trouble started at the Boardwalk and escalated once a group of teens left the area.
With the reputation of this tourist destination on the line, it didn't take long to get every agency on board.
Whittington told KTBS, "You don't ever let the fire get started. That's what we're doing over here. Its clearly understood, the laws are there. They're good laws, they're good rules and we're just going to enforce them."
Last Saturday nigh,t KTBS was at the Boardwalk investigating how the ramped up security efforts were going.
In addition to the regular security guards hired by the Boardwalk, KTBS also found Bossier police officers lending assistance and keeping an eye out for potential problems, but only in a backup role.
According to Natale, the first line of security is and will remain the guards hired the Boardwalk, but their officers aren't far behind.
"This time around we have officers that patrol the area, specifically our street crime and interdiction units, they're involved with it as additional officers that patrol the area as well as a lot of our officers who serve on a volunteer basis," added Natale.
As a way to curb the teen crowds, a curfew is strictly enforced.
At 8 p.m. anyone under the age of 16 has to be accompanied by an adult, or they have to leave the Boardwalk.
Once the clock hit 8 p.m. KTBS found security guards already having a discussion with nearby teens.
A curfew is nothing new to the area. In fact, Bossier has a curfew already in place for teens. The law states anyone 17 years old or younger has to be off the streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday as well as midnight to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The same law applies across the river in Shreveport.
"The first step is parents to realize the Boardwalk is a place of business and the Boardwalk as a private entity has its policies and they expect the juveniles that visit this place to adhere to that policy," Natale said.
So the next time you want to shop, eat, or just stroll past the Red River law enforcement officials want you to know that the best thing you'll find at the Louisiana Boardwalk is safety.