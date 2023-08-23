HAUGHTON, La. -- With over a month without rain, everything is dry. That's creating a huge risk for fires.
“You could really get yourself into hot water, pardon the pun, but it is a serious matter. You can destroy your own property. You can very easily, oftentimes does, get onto a neighbor's property,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.
Just this week in Louisiana there have been more than 135 wildfires. Since June 1, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office has gotten more than 133 calls about various types of fires in the parish.
“Any simple day to day operation now without just an extra watch around you, what's going on can easily cause a spark and get away from you without realizing it very fast with this wind pushing it,” said Bossier Fire District 1 Chief Robert Roe.
Local leaders want to make sure everyone is aware of the statewide burn ban and the consequences violators can face. That includes a $500 fine and 30 days in jail. They said even small actions can have large effects.
“If you're going to be towing a trailer, please watch your chain, because they drag and they will throw sparks,” said Roe. “Please don't throw your cigarette butts out on the ground. That's one thing that on the side of the highways that do start small fires."
The ban will stay in effect until the area gets enough rain to reduce the fire risk.
“I know it seems like it's never going to end. Sooner or later it will,” said Whittington.