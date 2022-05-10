BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford and Police Jury member John Ed Jorden, Plain Dealing Mayor Shavonda Gay and members of the town council met this week to discuss economic opportunities related to a planned Teal Jones Group lumber mill that will be built on state Highway 3 just south of the north Bossier Parish town.
Land is currently being cleared on roughly 235 acres for the plant. Construction cost of the new mill is estimated at just over $110 million.
Teal Jones Group officials have estimated the new sawmill will support 125 new direct jobs plus at least 369 industry-related jobs. Up to 120 construction jobs could also be produced.
Annual salaries for workers at the new plant should average around $47,000 plus benefits, officials said.
"This is an excellent opportunity for jobs and local business growth," Ford said. "The Bossier Parish Police Jury wants to help you in any way we can. This is something very good for Plain Dealing, Bossier Parish and the surrounding area."
Ford and the Plain Dealing officials discussed a number of issues including supplying water and sewer services to the plant location, which is located approximately two miles south of the town limits.