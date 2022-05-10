Teal Jones Group lumber mill location

Clearing has already begun on the future home of the Teal Jones Group mill on state Highway 3, roughly two miles south of the Plain Dealing town limits. (Photo: Pat Culverhouse)
BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford and Police Jury member John Ed Jorden, Plain Dealing Mayor Shavonda Gay and members of the town council met this week to discuss economic opportunities related to a planned Teal Jones Group lumber mill that will be built on state Highway 3 just south of the north Bossier Parish town.
 
Land is currently being cleared on roughly 235 acres for the plant. Construction cost of the new mill is estimated at just over $110 million.
Teal Jones Group lumber mill discussion

From left: District 4 Bossier Parish Police Jury member John Ed Jorden and Parish Administrator Butch Ford discuss the future wood production facility south of Plain Dealing with town officials.
Teal Jones Group officials have estimated the new sawmill will support 125 new direct jobs plus at least 369 industry-related jobs. Up to 120 construction jobs could also be produced.
 
Annual salaries for workers at the new plant should average around $47,000 plus benefits, officials said.
 
"This is an excellent opportunity for jobs and local business growth," Ford said. "The Bossier Parish Police Jury wants to help you in any way we can. This is something very good for Plain Dealing, Bossier Parish and the surrounding area."
 
Ford and the Plain Dealing officials discussed a number of issues including supplying water and sewer services to the plant location, which is located approximately two miles south of the town limits.
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments