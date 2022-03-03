BENTON, La. - Work on the second phase of a north/south roadway that will eventually connect Interstate 220 to Crouch Road could begin as early as this summer, according to information presented to the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s Road/Subdivision Committee Wednesday.
Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said proposals from potential lenders to finance the construction beginning at the Swan Lake Road bridge over Flat River are currently under review. A decision on the lender will mean the parish could be ready to ask for Police Jury approval to let bids on the $20 million project in April.
“We’re looking at proposals from lenders to determine the best terms on borrowing the money and hopefully we’ll be ready to come to you next month to go out for bids,” Hudson said.
Once bids are accepted and awarded, the winning contractor could begin work on the roadway in June, Hudson said.
Construction of the northern extension is expected to take approximately 24 months to complete.
Some othe items considered by the Police Jury included:
• Approved the application of The Vue at Kingston to the Bossier City-Parish MPC to change the zoning classification of 30 acres for a proposed multi-family apartment complex located on Kingston Road next to Kingston Crossing.
• Tabled approval of the plat of the proposed development of The Vue at Kingston subdivision to get more information on the site plan.
• Scheduled a public hearing on April 6 to consider the application of Jeff Raley, Raley & Associates, to re-zone15.47 acres for commercial development located west of Barksdale Boulevard and south of Cotton Gin Road.
• Scheduled a public hearing on April 6 to consider the application of Christian Mudd, Mudd Sibley Enterprises, LLC, for a zoning change for a proposed multi-tenant commercial retail development located at the northwest corner of Swan Lake Road and Duckwater Landing.
• Scheduled a public hearing on April 6 to consider the application of Christian Mudd to sell high and low content alcohol for off-premises consumption at a proposed liquor store with daiquiri sales located at 3501 Swan Lake Road, Suite C, Bossier Parish.
•Adopted a resolution to support the development of passenger rail service from Fort Worth, Texas, through Bossier Parish to Atlanta, Ga., along the Interstate 20 corridor.