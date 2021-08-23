BENTON, La. – Seven of the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s 12 election districts experienced enough population growth or loss that boundaries must be redrawn during the reapportionment period.
Bossier continues to be the fastest growing parish in north Louisiana, with a 31% increase since 2000. From 2000 to 2010, the growth was 10.1%.
Lines of three of the Police Jury's election districts –- 3, 5 and 12 -- need to shrink because of population gains, while four districts -– 7, 8, 9 and 10 -- must expand after losing people over the past 10 years. The remaining districts had little change. But the shifting of boundaries will bring change to all.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released 2020 population totals by state and parish. Now, the information is trickling down to the election districts within the parish.
Each governing body will use that information to adjust election district lines to even out representation. For example, Bossier Parish’s head count was put at 128,746, meaning each of the Police Jury’s 12 districts should have an average of 10,729, give or take 5%.
But District 5, represented by interim Julianna Parks, has 15,560 people, a growth of 4,831 since 2010. The 45% increase means that district, which juts up from the northeast side of Bossier City and includes a lot of area where new subdivisions are going in, must slim down the most.
District 3, represented by Philip Rodgers, includes a large swath of acreage north of District 5 and takes in property north and south of Benton. The other hotbed of residential growth has 12,877 residents, which is 20% more than 10 years ago.
District 12, represented by Paul (Mac) Plummer, is small in size but growing in terms of people as new and expanding subdivisions draw in population along the south end of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway and other areas hugging the river.
Districts 7 and 10 lost the most residents at 20% and 18 percent, respectively.
At a recent Police Jury meeting, administrator Bill Altimus said the parish’s demographer has been asked to meet with jury members Sept. 1 to discuss realignment. Hopefully, he added, the police jury be able to draft an ordinance authorizing a new plan that can be adopted at the Sept. 15 meeting.
“We have six months after we adopt the ordinance to present a plan,” he said. “The state has to sign off on it and, in some cases, the Justice Department has to approve.”