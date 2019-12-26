HAUGHTON, La. - An alleged porch pirate faces additional charges after Bossier Parish sheriff's deputes made a traffic stop.
James M. Hilman, 30, of Doyline was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility early Thursday morning.
Sheriff Julian Whittington said Hilman was arrested for stealing gas from the porch of a home on Camp Zion Road southeast of Haughton, When deputies search his van, Whittington said they found a rifle in the front seat and a syringe with meth in the back of the vehicle.
Hilman was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance; possession of meth; trespass; theft and the fugitive warrant. His bond was set at $55,000.