BENTON, La. -- Digital books about same sex marriage were made available for elementary school kids in the Bossier Parish school district. And at least one student's parent put a stop to it.
The books were part of a supplemental online reading program the school system offered when at-home learning began with the pandemic. But the district just recently separated itself from the program. That was after a parent's complaint on April 8, according to the district's spokeswoman, Sonja Bailes.
"This is the first time a concern has been brought to our attention about the digital reading materials and we have since removed the link as a resource," Bailes wrote in a reply to KTBS.
KTBS found a link to the books in question from the Epic program, under the banner "Read With Pride." Those books include Maiden & Princess and Prince and Knight.
In both books, characters reject the opposite sex and "find true love in a most surprising place." The website says the books are for reading levels from pre-school through third grade.
Epic also notes that the stories are "published in partnership with (the gay and lesbian group) GLAAD "to accelerate LGBTQ inclusivity and acceptance."
Bailes says Epic was a free option, with a collection of 40,000 books, and not part of the district's approved curricula. She says no district personnel have been disciplined over the matter.