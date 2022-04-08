BOSSIER PARISH, La- Bossier Parish is one step closer to new district alignments.
A police jury committee is proposing no major changes. Most realignments are small, and based on booming population changes in certain parts of Bossier Parish.
That includes the district of the committee chairman, Doug Rimmer. "We've had some big changes to my district in particular where I have been mostly Bossier City and rural Haughton. I'm gonna pick up a lot of rural Benton now and still be the smallest population district of all twelve. And in other areas where there's been some growth, others have had to give up some of that, " said Rimmer.
The new lines should be finalized within the next two to three months. Redistricting has to be done every ten years with new census data.