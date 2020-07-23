HAUGHTON, La. - A Haughton restaurant is putting its mask policy on display.
Swamp Daddy's posted a sign on its door stating all people entering the restaurant must wear a mask, but if you have a medical condition preventing you from wearing a mask, you are exempt from the requirement.
The sign also tells customers they will not be asked their medical condition.
Owner Cody Williams feels some people took his words out of context with reaction post on social media.
“We are not against people wearing masks,” Williams said.
“That is your right to do but at the same time, you also got people that are unhealthy and have health issues that cannot wear them and are getting shunned out of the restaurants in Shreveport and it’s not right," Williams said. "They are taking our freedoms away and there taking our freedoms away for the people who can not wear it.”
Williams says he has seen an increase in business since the restaurant displayed its policy.
“Last week was a busy week and it’s good to see that there is support from the local community," Williams said.
"Not just the Haughton community but Shreveport, Bossier City and Blanchard are coming out because people are getting fed up with their freedom being taken away,” Williams said."
Customers do not have to wear them, when they are eating or drinking in the restaurant.