PLAIN DEALING, La. -- Antrim Road in north Bossier Parish will be closed until further notice because of an accident that has caused major damage to a bridge.
Parish officials said the bridge was damaged early Thursday morning when a large truck hit the structure. This bridge is located less than a mile east of state Highway 3.
Parish police jury highway department crews are expected to begin repair work after assessment of the damage has been completed.
For residents and emergency personnel, address ranges 100 – 260 on Antrim Road can be accessed from Highway 3. Address Ranges 270 – 550 can be accessed from state Highway 157.