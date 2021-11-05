BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish voters will be asked to renew three tax millages next year.
The school board voted Thursday night to declare intent for the election on April 30 and the election was announced Friday at a news conference.
These are renewals, not new taxes, which fund the majority of all teachers’ and employees’ existing salaries and benefits as well as the daily maintenance and operations of school facilities.
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has unanimously passed a resolution of support for the tax renewal.
“We are grateful to the Bossier Chamber of Commerce for its overwhelming support and partnership and look forward to working with them as this election draws near,” Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey said in a news release. “We are also fortunate to have the support of local leaders from the parish level and our municipalities."