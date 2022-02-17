BOSSIER CITY, La- Today the Bossier Parish School Board held a town hall to voice their support for a renewal of three property tax millages. These millages help fund the school system and have been in place for two decades.
One thing Bossier School Board President Adam Bass stressed at the town hall was how necessary he believes this funding is.
"These are necessities, they are not needs. You're talking salary and benefits of teachers and support personnel and you’re talking maintenance of facilities and maintenance staff. So, think about what'd you'd be able to do without paying the light bill."
This is a renewal of previous funds that have already been in place, so it won’t raise taxes. Yet, some bossier residents think there should be a cut in funding. One man, David Rogers, gave his thoughts at the meeting.
"They never figure out a way to cut the taxes, it's always about renewing. The government never talks about how they can decrease their cost, it's always about how we’ve got to have this money or we won't be able to function."
Still, most of the parents at the meeting supported the renewal. One of those parents is Quincy Gardener, who has a son in high school.
"Tonight, my message was, to put it simply, it cost to be the best. Bossier District is one of the best districts in the state. We top out in transportation, school safety, school performance."
And, according to Bass, several prominent groups in the city seem to agree.
"We have gotten a resolution from the Bossier City Chamber of Commerce, and it was unanimous from their Board to support these renewals. We've also gotten an endorsement from the Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee, a unanimous vote to support these”
Ultimately, Bossier Schools argues, the renewal is an investment in their students, which will benefit everyone in the long run.