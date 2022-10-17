BOSSIER CITY, La - Protecting our kids, it’s something all parents want to do. But it’s becoming more and more difficult in this technology age.
Bossier Parish Schools had an event Monday to inform parents about the dangers facing students right now.
It is an adults only conversation for parents with representatives from a variety of law enforcement agencies at the Bossier Instructional Center on Airline Drive.
Louisiana State Police, the Bossier Sheriff's Office, Bossier City Marshal's Internet Crime Task Force and the Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office all had representative there to share some of their stories of what they've seen on children's phones and electronic devices.
"The analogy that we use sometimes is that it's a rattlesnake and we're giving it to a student that may be 12 to 14 years old and telling them good luck. It's scary," said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey.
"The permanence of the decision is the thing that really gets my notice. We've has several examples of kids that were impacted 2 and 3 years later when they applied for jobs of college admissions and things like that. The fact that this stuff doesn't go away that it's permanently there. Also, the mindset that when you and I were young, fortunately, we didn't film things," said Downey.
This is one of those topics nobody wants to talk about but, as the superintendent told KTBS, sticking your head in the sand is not a good option. District officials believe parents will be better informed and empowered to protect their kids.