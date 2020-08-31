BENTON, La. - Louisiana is trying to determine the damage to residential structures and businesses throughout Bossier Parish from Hurricane Laura.
Businesses and residents can submit damage through the Web app from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) previously sent out to help individual property owners to log their damage.
https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/36c861fc544f46b3817e4a244f7f05cf?field:incident_id=20-027.
Officials say this assessment will aid GOHSEP in determining damage and how to move forward for any FEMA aid that may become available for citizens.