The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office will be installing 44 license plate cameras on major roadways throughout the parish with the intent to target uninsured motorists.
Sheriff Julian Whittington says nearly one in five Louisiana residents are currently driving without insurance, putting other drivers at risk. He says the use of the advanced technology will allow law enforcement to cite uninsured drivers, who cause law abiding citizens to have increased insurance rates. The plan is a part of the parish's Community Safety Program.
The cameras take pictures of the plates of every driver going through intersections. If the sheriff's office determines they do not have insurance, a citation will be mailed to them. If they are able to provide proof of insurance, their citation will be waived. Failure to pay the citation within 45 days results in a warrant.
Whittington believes this is a less invasive way of fighting a persisting infraction - the citation requires no traffic stop by the sheriff's office. He also wants to make clear that these cameras are not red light cameras. Their primary goal is citing uninsured motorists.
"If you own a vehicle and you drive it on a public street, a public highway, in Louisiana, you have to have insurance," said Whittington. "It doesn't matter if Santa Clause is driving. You don't have to prove who the driver is."
Whittington says these cameras will also be extremely helpful in fighting crime.
"Side benefit - if you will, is crime," said Whittington. "These things are set up, if we have an amber alert, a kidnapping, a bank robbery, whatever, we get a license plate number of the suspect vehicle, program it into these cameras, boom. They drive up here to Benton road and Viking, we know it - we're on it."
Bossier Parish had four of these cameras installed for a test run over the past few months, and they were able to catch two suspects in different criminal investigations using this technology. In one case - a Texas couple had gone on a crime spree stealing copper from cell phone tower sites from Oklahoma to Louisiana in early 2016. In Bossier Parish alone, they stole about 1,000 pounds of copper worth about $40,000 from four different cell phone tower sites. Bossier Parish detectives were working with law enforcement agencies in five counties in Oklahoma and other jurisdictions in northwest Louisiana to catch the suspects, but the couple continued to elude authorities. After a four-month investigation, the trial license plate reader caught the tags of the thieves. The couple was arrested and charged with seven counts of simple burglary.
Last summer, BPSO detectives arrested a man wanted for robbing a half-dozen Subway restaurants. His crime spree went over five state lines, but it ended when deputies utilized the license plate reader to locate the thief.
The BPSO has not released the locations of where the readers will be, but says they will be located on major thoroughfares throughout the parish. Currently, they say there are two on Highway 2, and two on Highway 3 in Plain Dealing. They hope to have all 44 installed in the next 4-5 months.