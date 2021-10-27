PLAIN DEALING, La- Bossier Parish Deputies received new training to become aware of the signs of autism and how to de-escalate dangerous situations.
KTBS spoke to Captain Sarah Rhodes who is the head of the Training Division. She says that the program was created in response to recent national police incidents where people with mental illness were shot due to confusion on the part of officers.
Rhodes says it is crucial for deputies to recognize that Autism covers a wide spectrum of different behaviors which often are not easy to recognize. She feels that those who have received the training feel much more comfortable in approaching difficult situations.
KTBS also spoke with Sergeant Bradley Vassar, a deputy who has a special needs son at home. Vassar says that he was glad that everyone is now better prepared and he feels that everyone on the end of a 911 call should receive the same treatment that he would give his own son.
The training focused on ways to recognize and communicate with those who have autism. On top of that they learned which strategies are best in response to a multitude of scenarios. Overall, the ultimate goal is for the deputies to ensure the safety of those with autism they may come across.