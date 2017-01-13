Bossier Schools is proud to announce its 2017 Parish Students of the Year.
Zachary Cryer is our Elementary Student of the Year. The fifth grade student attends Kingston Elementary, where he is President of the Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes,Team Captain of the Robotics Team, on the "All A Honor Roll," on the archery team, a National Elementary Honors Society Member and active in other clubs, activities and the community.
Elizabeth Gatti is our Middle School Student of the Year and an eighth grade student at Cope Middle School. She is a 2016 Governor Nominee for the Youth Legislature, President of FCA and Co-Captain of the Cope Cheer Squad, a volunteer at the Lighthouse and throughout the community, and an active participant on church mission trips that have included Haiti, Juarez, San Diego and elsewhere.
Erin Bullock is our High School Student of the Year and a senior at Airline High School. She is the Drum Captain of the Airline Viking Vanguard Band, a National Merit Semi-finalist, mentor in the AHS Freshman Mentor Program, member of the National Honor Society and a student worship leader at her church. Erin is also part of the Louisiana All-State Symphonic Band and the and Four States Symphonic Honor Band.
Please help us congratulate these outstanding students who excel in the classroom and in our community.