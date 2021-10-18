BENTON, La. == Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a teacher for allegedly sending inappropriate sexual images to students at a Bossier Parish high school.
Charles D. Wright, 24, of Monroe, was arrested after an investigation into his behavior with students. The investigation revealed Wright sent sexual images to three students, the sheriff's office said Monday in a news release.
Wright was arrested on three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. Bond has not yet been set.
This case is still under investigation with the possibility of more victims coming forward. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418.