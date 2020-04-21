BENTON, La - Bossier Parish residents can pick up face masks at three convenient locations throughout the parish Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon, as an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Sheriff Julian Whittington teamed with city officials to distribute the face masks at drive-thru locations:
- Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive, Bossier City
- ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague, Bossier City
- Old Plain Dealing Academy, 200 Garrett Street, Plain Dealing
The large supply of 53,500 face masks were provided to Bossier Parish and the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by the Hanes clothing company. This is part of a total donation of over $2 million masks that Hanes provided to all parishes throughout Louisiana for distribution.
“We are very grateful to Hanes for making these protective face masks for our Bossier residents,” Whittington said. “Every effort we can make to slow the spread of this virus is important, and I encourage our residents to help us as we fight this invisible enemy.”
The masks can be washed and reused.