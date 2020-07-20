BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Parish School System released its reopening plans Monday for the 2020-21 school year.
The plan calls for schools to open Aug. 12 with book classroom instruction and virtually from home.
The school system said in a news release the plan is a culmination of months of planning with local and state education leaders and medical experts that prioritizes the health and safety of students and staff returning to Bossier Parish school campuses while allowing instruction to take place.
Superintendent Mitch Downey said there will be three models of instructional delivery if Louisiana remains in Phase 2:
Daily face-to-face learning for all PreK-5th grade students
A blended learning model for 6th-12th grades in which students are on an A/B schedule, alternating days of attending school for in-person instruction with virtual learning at home
An all-virtual K-12 model for families opting to keep their child home
“We recognize there is no one-size-fits-all plan for our families, as they expressed in a parent survey conducted by the district,” Downey said. “What works for one may not work for another, which is why we are giving parents options.”
Each day will begin with temperature checks for students and staff, an emphasis on hand hygiene, group sizes limited to 25, physical distancing to the fullest extent possible and a mask requirement for all adults as well as students in third grade and above. Masks are not required for PreK-2nd graders, but are encouraged.
Cleaning and sanitizing will be increased. The school system has purchased AeroClave decontamination equipment and school custodians have been trained on the use of hospital-grade products compliant with the Centers for Disease Control.
Technology will be issued to students needing it for virtual learning and transportation will be provided for students living outside the designated walk zones, though parents who are able are asked to help transport their child to and from school to assist with the reduced bus capacities.
“Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch will be served and middle/high school students will be provided meals for days they are learning remotely at home.
For families interested in their child enrolling in the Bossier Virtual Learning Academy, the first step is to complete an “Intent to Apply” form. It is available on the Bossier Strong Start webpage, as are the reopening guidelines, at: www.bossierschools.org/strongstart2020.
“When our parents, educators and community stand together in partnership and support, our children will thrive,” Downey added. “It is that unified spirit and can-do attitude that makes us Bossier Strong.”