BOSSIER CITY, La - It's not an uncommon problem but it becomes a major problem when ditches near your home clog up and contribute to flooding.
Bossier Parish resident Nichole Turner knows that first hand. She says flooding around her home on Timothy Trail north of Bossier City is not only inconvenient, it's also dangerous.
Turner says she has to wear rain boots to get in and out of her house during heavy rainfall. She believes it's happening because of a drainage ditch that has not been maintained properly to let the water flow out of her neighborhood and down to the creek at the end of the road.
Turner has reached out to multiple state and parish government agencies and officials trying to get some help.
"The rain comes in and that's when it starts flooding. The ditch, all the water comes in here, and it backs up, holds the water and it comes up and comes in the yard. If it's rained enough it comes along the backside and all the way through there. What's really bad is kids in the neighborhood," Turner said. "I mean, it will fill up to my driveway here and then you have to worry the day after when kids get out and play, you have to worry if they are going to fall in the ditch. That's my biggest fear, that a kid is going to fall in and get hurt."
Bossier Parish engineer Eric Hudson told KTBS he drove to Turner's home to have a look on Monday. He said he's put the situation on the subdivision and roads committee meeting for next week and expects that drainage ditch to get some attention and cleanup.