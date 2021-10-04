BOSSIER CITY, La- Police are currently searching for a 24-year-old man by the name of Kaleb Janeczko. Earlier Monday, police tried to arrest him at his house on Elaine Street but he barricaded himself inside.
While police were waiting for SWAT to arrive Janeczko slipped out the back. Police were not aware of this until SWAT busted into the home and Janeczko was nowhere to be found.
There are currently nine felony warrants out for his arrest. These include seven for burglary and two for unauthorized possession of a moveable. Janeczko is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weights 140 pounds.
If you have any information that could lead to his arrest, contact local law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.