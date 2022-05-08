(BOSSIER CITY, La.) - Bossier City Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting that injured a seven-year-old girl. The suspects are 14 and 15 years old.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m., Saturday at the North Park Apartments in the 2500 block of Montgomery Lane.
According to the police report, a seven-year-old girl was standing outside in the apartment complex when she was grazed by a bullet that struck her in the head.
She was treated at a local hospital for the non-life threatening injury and released.
One suspect was arrested in Bossier City and the other was apprehended in Shreveport.
Both were booked on the following charges:
- Attempted First Degree Murder
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Illegal Use of Weapons
- Illegal Possession of a handgun by a Juvenile
Both juveniles were booked into the Ware Youth Detention Center and have a bond of $485,000 each.
This investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.