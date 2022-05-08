Shooting

(BOSSIER CITY, La.) - Bossier City Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting that injured a seven-year-old girl. The suspects are 14 and 15 years old.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m., Saturday at the North Park Apartments in the 2500 block of Montgomery Lane.

According to the police report, a seven-year-old girl was standing outside in the apartment complex when she was grazed by a bullet that struck her in the head.

She was treated at a local hospital for the non-life threatening injury and released.

One suspect was arrested in Bossier City and the other was apprehended in Shreveport.

Both were booked on the following charges:

- Attempted First Degree Murder

- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

- Illegal Use of Weapons

- Illegal Possession of a handgun by a Juvenile

Both juveniles were booked into the Ware Youth Detention Center and have a bond of $485,000 each.

This investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.

