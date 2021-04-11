BOSSIER CITY, La. - Police in Bossier City are investigating a shooting and crash that claimed the life of a Bossier woman Saturday night.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of McElroy and Evans Streets.
Officers said 29 year old Hannah Sheffield was driving when she was shot. She then crashed the car into a home in the 1100 block of Burchett Street. Sheffield was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where she later died.
Detectives are investigating the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, call Bossier City police at 318-741-8605 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100. You can also submit a tip anonymously by downloading the Bossier Crime Stoppers P3tips mobile app or logging onto www.p3tips.com.