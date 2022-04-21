BENTON, La. -- A phone call just minutes before the Bossier Parish Police Jury started its Wednesday meeting may have presented the opportunity to answer questions about what to do about the prospect of turning the existing Jimmie Davis bridge connecting Caddo and Bossier parishes into a linear park.
Lisa Johnson, president/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, told police jury members she had talked with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser prior to the meeting, and he indicated the state would take the old bridge as a state park and would discuss liability issues.
"The lieutenant governor said he would be willing to sit down and have a conversation about this," Johnson said. "He said where operating costs and maintenance are concerned, we would figure that out if the locals could take care of the trash. I believe it's a conversation to be had."
Johnson said Nungesser is working hard to connect all walking and biking trails in the state. A linear park here would mean this area could have one of the largest connection of such trails in the state.
"That's good news and it's a viable alternative. I'm glad to see it's getting some legs," Jury President Tom Salzer said. "But it's hard to ask the parishes and cities to pick up the liability plus operating and maintenance costs. I'm not against it but we have limited budget money."
Salzer said he would be willing to go to Baton Rouge and meet Nungesser to discuss all the options.
"I'll certainly make the extra effort because it's worth a conversation," he said. “We don't want to be the cause of south Bossier not getting a bridge they've deserved for years.”
Last month, officials from both parishes met with the Department of Transportation and Development to talk about options on spending $150 million set aside for a bridge project. The existing structure could either be replaced by a new four-lane bridge with biking trail or rehabilitated with a new two-lane bridge built alongside.
A third option would see a new four-lane bridge constructed with the old structure rehabilitated as a park only for bikers and pedestrians. For local public bodies, the issue is who would be responsible for maintenance.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Clarke subdivision located off Butler Hill Road.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Lawrence Lands subdivision located off Butler Hill Road.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Dry Cypress South subdivision located off state Highway 157.
- Approved application of Nixon Engineering Solutions, LLC, to the Benton-Parish MPC, for a zoning amendment of 1.52 acres located at the intersection of Linton Road and Parks Road.
- Scheduled a public hearing on May 18 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Miciotto subdivision located off West Linton Road, and the plat of the proposed development of Willow Chute Ranch subdivision located off Myers Road.
- Scheduled a public hearing on June 1 to consider the application of Phil Lewis to the Benton-Parish MPC for a zoning amendment for 26.22 acres located at the southwest corner of Airline Drive and West Linton Road.
- Scheduled a public hearing on June 1 to consider the application of Matt Abrams, Abrams Architecture and Design, to the Bossier City-Parish MPC, for a zoning amendment for 3.2 acres for Haughton Tenant Center development located north of Shady Grove Loop.
- Scheduled a public hearing on June 1 to consider the application of Peter Klucar to the Bossier City-Parish MPC for a zoning amendment of 1.247 acres located off Cardnell Road about a half-mile east of Swan Lake Road.
- Scheduled a public hearing on June 1 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Willow Trace subdivision, Unit No. 5C located off Cardnell Road.
- Scheduled a public hearing on May 18 to consider amending Chapter 110 of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances “Subdivisions” to add and/or amend certain sections or subsections.
- Scheduled a public hearing on May 18 to consider amending “Public Interest and Special Events” ordinance.
- Ratified authorizing the parish engineer to execute a property standards lien for property located at 3402 Pinehaven Circle in Haughton and for property located at 229 Princeton Lane in Princeton.
- Considered streets and drainage in The Point at Cypress subdivision located off Sommer Circle.
- Approved a change order for expansion of the wastewater collection system on Airline Drive.
- Accepted the proposal of Civil Design Group, LLC, for professional engineering services for a traffic study at Parkway High School
- Accepted the recommendation of the Department of Transportation and Development to award the bid for North Bossier shared use trail to Earnest Contracting, LLC.
- Approved a utility relocation agreement by and between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Enable Gas Transmission, LLC, for the North-South Corridor (Flat River to Crouch Road) utility relocation project.
- Approved a change order for the Benton Road turn lane extensions at Interstate 220.
- Agreed to assist with repairs to the Black Bayou boat launch off state Highway 162.