BENTON, La. -- Unusual circumstances often require unusual solutions and the Bossier Parish Police Jury applied a never-before-tried forum to conduct business at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
In order to stay in compliance with social distancing and other requirements that are now standard due to the COVID 19 virus outbreak, jury members conducted parish business from three locations: in the courthouse meeting room, from an adjoining conference room and four residences via ZOOM video conferencing.
“This was a very unusual circumstance, but the business of serving Bossier Parish has to go on,” said police jury President Jimmy Cochran. “Our IT department did a really good job of getting us connected so we could do what we’re elected to do.”
During Wednesday’s unique meeting, police jury members:
- Approved the application of Willis-Knighton Health System to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a zoning amendment to change the zoning classification of almost 8 acres for a Willis-Knighton medical office facility.
- Rescheduled a public hearing to May 20 to consider increasing the speed limit from 25 mph to 45 mph on a portion of Young Road, beginning at Coker Road/Bass Road east to Highway 160.
- Rescheduled the public hearing to May 20 to consider approving the plat of a proposed development of Fairburn subdivision, Unit No. 4.
- Scheduled a public hearing on May 20 to consider adoption of an ordinance prohibiting the use of “jake brakes” or “unmuffled compression brakes” on Old Plain Dealing Road, beginning at the Benton limits to the town of Plain Dealing limits.
- Scheduled a public hearing on May 20 to consider adoption of an ordinance amending the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances related to the deployment of small wireless facilities.
- Scheduled a public hearing on May 20 to consider the site plan for the proposed Dollar General.
- Approved the application of Kayla McLean for a 2020 Bossier Parish beer license at La Esperanza, 756 Highway 80, Haughton.
- Accepted the resignation of Nancy Penwell from the Benton-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Appeals effective immediately.
- Approved appointment Charles W. “Wes” Shepherd to the Benton-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Appeals to fill the vacancy created by Penwell's resignation, with his term to expire April 1, 2025.
- Approved reappointment of Michael Acurio to the Benton-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Appeals for a five-year term to expire April 1, 2025.
- Reappointed Tim Wheelahan to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Adjustment for a five-year term to expire April 1, 2025.
- Approved the proposal from Testament, LLC, for repairs to a failed outfall culvert to Willow Chute Bayou in Kingston Plantation subdivision.
- Ratified approval of the subdivision name change of Ritter Hills subdivision to Rocky Ridge subdivision.
- Accepted streets and drainage in Belmere Subdivision, Unit No. 5, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.