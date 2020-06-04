BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish could be on the receiving end of nearly $32 million in FEMA funds for repairs and reconstruction of paved roads in south Bossier that were heavily damaged during floods in 2016.
That total has been adjusted higher than the $25 million the parish was awarded earlier this year after winning its arbitration case before a three-judge panel.
But Parish Engineer Butch Ford told members of the parish Police Jury Wednesday, Bossier Parish will have come up with $8 million for its 25% match of the FEMA money.
“We may have to borrow the eight million for our share of building roads and have it available as we continue the process over the next three and a half years,” Ford said.
If the money is borrowed, there’s a good chance the parish will be able to recover the funds, he said.
“After the 2016 flood, Gov. (John Bel) Edwards got $1 billion for Louisiana from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. One-hundred million dollars was set aside for parishes to help with the matching money,” Ford explained.
“In 2018 we signed an agreement with CDBG for everything but paved roads, then we won our arbitration. In three and a half years when the projects are finished, we can submit our completion to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness who will submit it to FEMA. Then we can apply to CDBG to get the eight million back," Ford added.