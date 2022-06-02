BENTON, La. - A section of Poole Road from Highway 71 to Swan Lake Road in south Bossier Parish will be declared a "non truck route" following a Wednesday vote by the parish police jury.
Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said a $4 million project to completely reconstruct Poole Road has just been completed and prohibiting certain heavy loads would help prevent damage to the new road.
"We would restrict (trucks) by load," Hudson said in response to a question concerning the definition of what trucks would not be allowed to travel the approximately one and a half mile stretch.
"That road is used primarily by oil and gas industry trucks," jury member Bob Brotherton said, noting the trucks are usually carrying very heavy loads.
Hudson said heavy trucks would be required to reroute farther south on Highway 71 to Levee Board Road. From there, the trucks could make either a left or right turn onto Poole Road to their destination.
Hudson said certain trucks, like moving vans or trucks used for construction projects, might be allowed onto the no-truck portion of the road.
"Those would be a one-time occasion and we would allow that," he said.