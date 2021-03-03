BENTON, La. -- For the first time since the February storm that dumped snow and ice on the Ark-La-Tex, the Bossier Parish Police Jury met, where the parish's response came up several times. Wednesday's session was their regularly scheduled meeting, but a separate "after incident" meeting on Monday will focus specifically on the storm.
Overall. everyone was very complimentary on how the parish handled the snow and ice but they admit there are areas where they can be better prepared.
"Every event is gonna have its own particular deal," said parish administrator Bill Altimus. "When you have good people in all the appropriate positions. They know what to do, and they're going to get it done."
"If you'd had an accident [on I-20] anywhere from Minden to Haughton, those people would have been in trouble," said Glenn Benton, who represents District 2 on the Bossier Parish Police Jury. "Getting people out there at that time of night to open the roads, that took a lot of knowledge as far as contacts who to call, and had [engineer Butch Ford] not done that, we would have had an emergency situation out there."
The police jurors had high praise for Altimus, Ford, public works director Mark Coutee, and the two-person homeland security team for the parish of Ian Snellgrove and Col. Gene Barattini.
"The roads that we cleared off on Thursday [Feb. 18], I mean, people were already getting in and out of their homes and medicine and everything else," said Benton. "So that did a lot of good."
"I appreciate you guys, you did a great job," added juror Bob Brotherton, who represents District 1.
"We needed help," said Altimus. "The amount of equipment we've got compared to the scale of the event paled in comparison."
Altimus says there are lessons to be taken now that everything has finally melted. In addition to the drivers stuck on the interstate, first responders also had to cope with dialysis patients needing to get to their treatments.
"We found out really quick that road graders and front end loaders were our friends," said Altimus. "But you only have so many of those."
For the future, the parish is considering investing in more four-wheel drive vehicles, a water tower to keep the courthouse running, and detachable plows.
"If you have a blade on a dump truck, that could be in handy not only for ice and snow but for other things," said Altimus.
Several topics were discussed Wednesday but will come up for a deeper review at Monday's "after incident" meeting.
"If we can work out those issues, I think that'll help us in the future for further advance," said Altimus. "Not only for ice storms, but power outages and everything else that comes along."
In addition to talking about the February storm, the police jury also approved some dredging projects for the Red River, and $15,000 dollars for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission to promote the upcoming 47th annual Bayou Classic, scheduled for April 17 at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport for the first time. They also unanimously approved renaming a stretch of Swan Lake Road in honor of William "Wayne" Hammack who served on the jury for 32 years before his death in 2016.