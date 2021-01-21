BENTON, La. -- Jerome Darby, who has served nine terms on the Bossier Parish Police Jury representing District 10, was elected unanimously Wednesday as president of the public body for 2021.
Elected unanimously to the vice president seat was District 11 representative Tom Salzer, who is serving his second term on the jury.
Darby told his fellow jurors he was "thankful just to be a part of this. It’s an honor to know that you have the confidence in me, and I want you to know I’ll always do my best to do what’s right.”
Earlier, Darby presented a plaque of appreciation to outgoing president Jimmy Cochran, making note of Cochran’s leadership abilities he displayed during a year that was marred by a pandemic.
In other action during a lengthy first meeting of 2021, jury members:
- Approved site plan for Pull Up Packaged Liquor No. 3 located at 1170 Highway 80 East in Haughton.
- Approved plat of the proposed development of Canal Place Estates subdivision, Unit No. 1 and Unit No. 2.
- Approved application of the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission to consider approval of the Haughton MPC Alcohol Density Conditional Use Overlay District.
- Approved plat of the proposed development of Cristal Oak Commercial subdivision, Unit No. 2.
- Approved plat of the proposed development of Bankhead Estate subdivision.
- Approved application of David R. Cook and Somsri S. Cook, Daiquiri Palace, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a conditional use approval for the sale of high and low content alcohol for off-premise consumption at a proposed daiquiri shop located at 1911 Highway 80 East.
- Approved application of Faith Land Company to the Haughton Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a zoning amendment to further subdivide a vacant lot next to the subdivision.
- Approved plat of the proposed development of Faith Land Plantation subdivision, Unit No. 2.
- Approved the minor plat for April Seger.
- Adopted an ordinance amending a portion of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement ordinance to add a “High Volume Traffic Permit.”
- Approved plat of the proposed development of Stewart Estates subdivision.
- Tabled until a Feb. 17 a public hearing the application of Sean Diel, Louisiana Realty & Associates, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a zoning amendment for Willow Chute commercial subdivision for future development.
- Tabled until a Feb. 17 a public hearing the plat and site plan of the proposed development of Airline Lagniappe subdivision.
- Agreed to reduce the speed limit on approximately 0.37 miles of Old Brownlee Road, from Bossier City limits north of Wemple Road to Vanceville Road, from 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.
- Scheduled a public hearing on March 3 to consider the application of Vaquero Haughton Partners, LLC, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a zoning amendment for 1.25 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 80 and Remco Drive for an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Store.
- Scheduled a public hearing on March 3 to consider the application of MasTec for ATT to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a conditional use approval for a small cell tower located at 2010 Colleen Drive, Bossier City.
- Scheduled a public hearing on March 3 to consider the application of Kenneth Lawler, E&L Development, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a conditional use approval for a proposed apartment complex on 9.2 acres.
- Scheduled a public hearing on March 3 to consider relocation of the voting precinct polling place for Precinct 02-08 from Butler Educational Complex at 541 Detroit Street in Bossier City to Stonewall Baptist Church, 807 Eatman Street, in Bossier City.
- Scheduled a public hearing on March 3 to consider adoption of an ordinance amending the “Parades and Public Demonstrations” ordinance.
- Consider scheduling a public hearing on March 3 to consider changing the name of an existing portion of Swan Lake Road to Hammack Way.
- Scheduled a public hearing on March 3 to consider establishing a 30 mile per hour speed limit on Hammack Way.
- Accepted report on meeting of the Capital Improvements/Building & Grounds Committee.
- Accepted report on meeting of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 Board of Appeals.
- Agreed to designate Forest Hills subdivision as a golf cart community and to designate all roadways in Forest Hills subdivision as golf cart friendly.
- Approved the application of Cody Williams for renewal of a 2021 Bossier Parish beer license at Swamp Daddy’s, 104 Bills Lane, Haughton.
- Reappointed Jimmy Hall to the Caddo-Bossier Port Commission for a six-year term to expire Feb. 15, 2027.
- Adopted a Resolution of Support urging the Louisiana Legislature to pass legislation which will invest in the installation of high-speed internet for rural Louisiana.
- Approved a request from Chad Howard, president of the Forest Hills Homeowners Association, to lease parish-owned property located in the Forest Hills Subdivision.
- Adopted a resolution providing for canvassing the returns and declaring the result of the special election held Dec. 5 to authorize continuation of a 10-year ad valorem tax for Bossier Parish corrections facilities.
- Adopted resolutions supporting applications for the FY2020-2021 Local Government Assistance Program.
- Adopted resolutions supporting applications for the FY2020-2021 Community Water Enrichment Fund.
- Approved a federally funded public assistance agreement for Hurricane Laura Disaster Declaration.
- Approved Change Order No. 4 for West Linton Road Extension to Fairburn Avenue.
- Approved Change Order No. 2 for Swan Lake Road re-alignment over Flat River.
- Approved substantial completion for Swan Lake Road re-alignment over Flat River.
- Accepted streets and drainage in Padgett Place subdivision into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.
- Approved a contract for professional services between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Lazenby & Associates, Inc., for clearing and grubbing plans for Bossier North-South Corridor, Swan Lake Road (Flat River to Crouch Road).
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the Bossier Parish Police Jury to acquire and/or expropriate all property required for the North Shared Use Trail, Phase II.
- Accepted proposal of David W. Volentine for appraisal services for North Shared Use Trail, Phase II.
- Ratified approval of an amended cooperative endeavor agreement between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and CBB Water System, Inc., in connection with the Linton Road Bridge.
- Ratified acceptance of a proposal of Robert L. Russell for appraisal services for Linton Road realignment at Flat River project.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the Bossier Parish Police Jury to acquire property required for the Linton Road realignment at Flat River project.