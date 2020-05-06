BENTON, La. -- A possible plan to reopen the Bossier Parish Courthouse to the public on May 15 or 16 is currently being studied, but whether that happens depends on information coming from the governor’s office.
Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson told members of the Bossier Parish Police Jury Wednesday that some issues include whether masks would be required for courthouse visitors and if so, would masks be issued at the door.
“We will have temperature checkers at the entrance,” Jackson said. “The city of Bossier has been helpful. Their fire department has helped us gain access to certain equipment including a remote temperature device. People would stand inside the device and bailiffs will check their temperature on a monitor.”
Jackson said opening the courthouse would help flow civil and criminal parties through the court system, where activity has been curtailed due to the pandemic.
Jury members also approved several changes to the parish’s three-year road program, including removing three roads from the program that are still involved in FEMA arbitration.
In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
- Authorized the advertising for bids for the official journal.
- Awarded a bid for the relocation of Swan Lake Road at Flat River bridge.
- Awarded a bid for the West Linton Road extension to Fairburn Avenue.
- Awarded a bid for the Circle M Road improvements.
- Awarded a bid for the demolition of a residential property at 308 Cane Bend Drive, Haughton.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Parker Acres subdivision.
- Approved the application of the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission to consider various amendments to the Unified Development Code.
- Scheduled a public hearing on June 17 to abandon a portion of a public right-of-way in Princeton subdivision.
- Scheduled a public hearing on June 17 to consider approval of the Destrehan Boulevard drainage improvements plan for a drainage servitude along state Highway 3 near Destrehan Boulevard and outfall drainage into Plantation Estates Subdivision.
- Closed a condemnation case of a mobile home park, Pine Creek Mobile Home Park, owned by Pine Creek-Haughton. Jurors were told requested repairs and improvements had been completed.
- Ratified approval of a request from James and Deborah Causey to lease parish owned property located at 2030 Lalo Road, Elm Grove.
- Ratified a change on the previously approved plat of the McLemore Plantation subdivision to change the street name from West Padra to Omaha Circle.
- Ratified approval of change orders No. 2 and No. 3 for sewer system improvements in the Oak Hill Mobile Home Park project.
- Approved the application of Eda Rodriguez for a 2020 Bossier Parish beer/liquor license at Kingston Neighborhood Market at 5604 Benton Road in Benton.
- Agreed to provide a resolution of support to a bill pending in the state Senate that would benefit the Port of Shreveport-Bossier.