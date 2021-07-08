BENTON, La. -- A second parish has put new restrictions in place for those wanting to hold large-scale special events.
The Bossier Parish Police Jury on Wednesday approved an ordinance requiring organizers to get a permit before moving forward with any "public interest and special events."
Last month, the DeSoto Parish Police Jury did the same.
The actions of both governing bodies were in response to increasing problems and public safety concerns related to events such as trail rides and their related activities. A trail ride on June 12 in the Grand Cane area left one man shot and another behind bars for reportedly pointing a gun at a deputy. Additionally, thousands of people who overflowed from the event site spilled onto the public roadways and into residential areas of Grand Cane, where property damage and trespassing were reported.
A week later, the Bossier Police Jury got a court order to shut down a scheduled trail ride in Princeton because of problems associated with it the year before -- and because of what happened in DeSoto.
Bossier Parish attorney Patrick Jackson said the BPPJ's ordinance is the result of lengthy meetings with the sheriff's office in recent weeks.
The new ordinance applies only to commercial events generating revenue, or held in exchange for goods and services, that would attract gatherings of 100 persons or more. Events held within the city or corporate limits of towns in the parish will not be covered by the ordinance, he said.
Included in the term “public interest and special events” are outdoor music events, carnivals, circuses, trail rides and similar activities held in all areas of Bossier Parish. Non-commercial events such as family, church, political or other assemblies of people would not be affected by the ordinance.
Individuals or organizations seeking a permit must do so within 45 days of the event, and must submit parking and security plans. Also, organizers must agree that the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office will be the only agency or entity authorized to provide security.
"This will give us greater ability to deal with these," Bossier Parish sheriff's Chief Duane Huddleston said.
For example, deputies can call two trucks when roads are blocked. They also can shut down the event if public safety is being compromised.
Time limits for events have been established. No event will be allowed to begin before 8 a.m. and must conclude by 10 p.m., the time established under the parish’s noise ordinance.
“We have set standards and empowered the sheriff’s office with black and white rules, not a lot of gray area interpretations,” Jackson told jury members. "We want to give unit commanders authority to shut it down if it gets out of hand or violates terms of ordinance.”
Jackson said the ordinance may need to be tweaked if changes become necessary. There's already been a rush of "Do I need a permit" inquiries over the past few weeks, he said.
“We tried to write a set of rules that anybody can understand. It puts minimum requirements on the applicant and gives some public notice,” he said. “We’re trying to do this the right way, in a transparent way. It will be a work in progress.”
Before the DeSoto Parish Police Jury adopted its new special events permit rules on June 28, the only thing required of organizers was a $250 fee. The fee is still a must, but applicants also must now provide the Police Jury with information such as an IRS certification, valid landowner lease or contract, pay applicable taxes, location site plan, estimated attendance, vendor list, security and sanitarian review.
-----
Pat Culverhouse contributed to this report.