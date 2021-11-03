BENTON, La. – Bossier Parish police jurors on Wednesday withdrew a moratorium on nighttime oil and gas drilling operations near residential areas.
Parish attorney Patrick Jackson made the recommendation in response to what he called “really positive and overwhelming response” from oil and gas operators and their trade organizations.
“All have been willing to come to the table and try to solve this problem,” Jackson said.
The Police Jury last month imposed a 60-day moratorium on nighttime fracking activities within 3,000 feet of subdivisions near Bossier City, Benton and Haughton after getting numerous noise complaints. Oil and gas operations in the more rural areas of the parish were not affected by the order.
The decision was to allow the industry representatives and police jurors to talk about solutions.
Noise ordinances were put in place during the Haynesville Shale activity that ramped up in 2008. Drilling, and thus fracturing of the shale formation, has picked up this year and moved closer to where people live in Bossier and Caddo parishes.
“We know once we get this issue resolved, we know there are other parishes looking to us to give them the playbook,” Jackson said.
Recent informal meetings with representatives of the oil and gas companies, along with the Louisiana Oil & Gas Association, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association, led to a commitment to work with the parish. Jackson expects to have recommendations to amend the noise ordinance within the next few months.
Jackson also has confirmed there are no drilling and fracking operations scheduled in the next 45 days. And because of that and “such a positive and willingness to work with us,” the moratorium should be lifted, Jackson said.
Police Juror Philip Rodgers said he’s heard there are some companies with electric frack trucks.
“We’re hearing all kinds of good news,” Jackson said.
Police Jury President Jerome Darby said the Police Jury doesn’t want to stop anyone from doing business in the parish but it’s a balancing act to work with them and citizens’ concerns.