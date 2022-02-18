BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish’s highway department is looking at a busy 2022 with several projects scheduled for the bid process and others set for reconstruction as part of the parish road program.
Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told members of the police jury Wednesday that six task orders to reconstruct asphalt roads damaged by flood waters, paid by funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), are set for the bid process. Each task order represents a series of asphalt roads.
Also, some parish roads that have been damaged by heavy truck traffic are scheduled for reconstruction this year, Hudson said. Those include Mayflower Road, Dalrymple Road, Coleman Road and Franklin Road.
Hudson told jury members that construction has been completed on a turn lane on Linton Road at its intersection with Airline Drive. And, he added, a new Linton Road bridge over Flat River, a project funded by the Police Jury, has been completed and striping should be completed next week.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
• Tabled consideration to abandon Hinton Road located in Kingston Crossing subdivision.
• Approved the site plan and plat of the proposed development of WK Swan Lake Medical Plaza, a commercial subdivision, located on the northwest corner of Willow Lake Boulevard and Airline Drive.)
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Cypress Bay subdivision located on Cypress Village Drive.)
• Approved the minor plat for Barbara Newtown, located off Old Plain Dealing Road.
• Agreed to remove from agenda and reschedule consideration of a purchase and sale contract between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and OTC, LLC, and ACD, Inc., for the purchase of 26.12 acres located off Whitehurst Street in Bossier City.
• Agreed to remove from agenda and reschedule considerationa purchase and sale contract between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and New Wave Homes, LLC, for the purchase of 6.1 acres located off Whitehurst Street in Bossier City.
• Reappointed Michael Smith to the Benton-Parish MPC Board of Appeals for a five-year term.
• Reappointed Doug Rogers to the board of directors for Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1 for a four-year term.
• Reappointed Andy Holley to the board of directors for Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1 for a four-year term.
• Appointed Paul Marshallto the board of directors for Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1 for a four-year term.
• Approved a memorandum of agreement between the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Arkansas Red River Commission, Red River Waterway Commission, Bossier Parish Police Jury, Caddo Parish Commission, Caddo Levee District, Bossier Levee District, City of Shreveport, City of Bossier City, and Caddo-Bossier Port Commission for a Red River navigation feasibility study.
• Approved cooperative endeavor agreements between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the Department of Treasury for funds to extend Crouch Road to Swan Lake Road and the South Bossier Recreation Center.