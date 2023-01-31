BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish is not in a winter weather warning but a winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of northeast Texas and northern Louisiana near and north of the Interstate 20 corridor through 9 a.m. Wednesday with freezing rain a possibility.
Ground temps are warm and the NWS anticipates temperatures at or near freezing Tuesday night. Ice accumulations could be 0.01 to 0.1 inch on elevated surfaces.
As a precaution, the Bossier Parish Police Jury's highway department is preparing winter weather equipment to be assigned to areas of potential icing. A snow plow and sand spreaders are being equipped for service if needed.
Significant ice accumulation is forecast across portions of northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas and lesser amounts across portions of extreme northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas through Wednesday morning.
FLOOD WATCH
Northwest Louisiana and much of east Texas and southwest Arkansas is under a flood watch through 4 p.m. Thursday with rain expected to continue, according to the National Weather Service.
Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible throughout the area, leading to the potential for flooding of area waterways and low-lying areas.
Sandbags have been stockpiled by the Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department and are available to parish residents at no cost. Residents may pick up sandbags at five locations throughout the parish.
Locations include:
- Bossier Parish Highway Department (7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), 410 Mayfield
- South Bossier Fire District #2, 1325 Robinson Rd., Elm Grove
- Haughton Fire District No. 1, 4494 Hwy 80, Haughton
- Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto
- Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave.