BENTON, La. – Citing what happened Saturday at a DeSoto Parish trail ride, the Bossier Parish Police Jury this afternoon voted to seek a court order to stop a similar event from happening this weekend in its parish.
Police jurors added the discussion to the agenda at the request of Administrator Bill Altimus. They were in unanimous agreement to ask a Bossier Parish judge to issue the injunction. Parish attorney Patrick Jackson expects to submit it to the court Thursday morning.
Additionally, the Police Jury voted to close Fullwood Road, which leads to the event site in Princeton, on Saturday and only let local traffic in.
Two other upcoming trail rides have been denied permits.
“We don’t want to happen what happened this past weekend in DeSoto Parish,” said Bossier Parish sheriff’s Maj. Charles Gray.
The reference was to the Big W Trail Road in Grand Cane that drew upwards of 7,000 people who were spread from the 20-acre event site and several miles down a public road into the tiny village of Grand Cane. A man was shot, another was arrested after reportedly pulling a gun on a deputy, and residents in Grand Cane complained of property damage and trespassing from the partygoers.
The DeSoto Police Jury on Tuesday declined to put a stop to any upcoming trail rides while one of its committees studies a new permitting process. That committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.
In Bossier Parish, Altimus said the promoter of the Bossmane Riding Club Boots and Dukes trail ride was denied an event permit in April because of problems that happened at last year’s. One person was shot and a drunk driver who left the site “ended up killing someone,” he said.
Even with the denial, the organizer continued to promote the event on social media, saying the parish has given its "blessing."
Bossier Parish sheriff’s Chief Duane Huddleston said multiple efforts have been made to contact the promoter and property owner to tell them they can’t hold the trial ride.
“They intend to have something,” Gray said, adding the organizer has sold out of pre-sold wrist bands.
Gray said there have been significant problems with other trail rides over the past few years because of the increased number of people going. So, discussions have been underway to change the permit.
He emphasized there are no problems with the actual trail rides. Instead, it's the after parties.
Altimus said the Police Jury has a committee that reviews the event requests and looks at things such as sanitation and security.
Huddleston said DeSoto Parish has had two trail rides this year and shootings happened at both. A woman was killed at a trail ride in Baton Rouge.
“The trail rides, nobody has a problem with. This is not a trail ride,” he said of the Bossmane Boots and Dukes. “This is really an outdoor concert. That’s what it turns into; that’s where the problems happen.”
Because of that, the committee reviewing Bossier Parish’s permits is looking at a two-permit process where one is issued for the trail ride and the other for the entertainment part.
Also, the current ordinance does not require insurance. So the question comes up, said Huddleston, if someone is shot or killed, does that come back on the Police Jury, the sheriff’s office or the promoter.
Plus, the current permit does not have a penalty for violations. Thus the need for the injunction against the promoter and landowner, Huddleston said.
Police Jury President Jerome Darby asked how deputies will keep the trail riders from just parking on roads around Fullwood if it’s closed. Gray said enough deputies will be there to tell them the event is cancelled and redirect traffic.