BENTON, La. -- A public meeting has been scheduled for Aug. 5 in the Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting room to authorize the renewal of a 3.08 mill ad valorem tax that helps provide funding for Bossier Parish correctional facilities.
Any member of the public who wishes to address the Police Jury on the tax and its funding mechanisms may speak to the issue during the meeting. Funds from the property tax are used for maintaining and operating the correctional facilities including transportation and medical care for prisoners.
Police Jury members authorized a resolution calling for the meeting on the 10-year renewal of the tax at Wednesday’s meeting.
Prior to Wednesday’s regular meeting, members of the jury’s newly formed broadband study committee discussed having internet providers come to the panel and give an overview of the possibility of connectivity in the parish.
Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson told the committee the most important thing for a public body to consider before getting involved in providing such services is providing an economical case for the infrastructure.
“It’s like an enterprise zone, or an enterprise fund,” Jackson explained. “The idea is that it must support its own cost. What industry had done at the Legislature in order to make it fair is, for government to get involved they have to ensure that whatever investment they made had to be paid back by the users.”
Parish Administrator Bill Altimus, who is appointed by the governor to serve on a statewide broadband study committee, said a purpose of the committee is to study “…what can we do in the public and private sector to remove the barriers…” for broadband availability.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, jury members:
- Approved the application of Andrew Craig, Mohr & Associates, Inc., to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission, to change the zoning classification of an acre of land -- located directly east of Johnny’s Pizza and across U.S. Highway 80 east from Brookshires Grocery -- for a proposed Bunn Package Liquor Store with drive-through frozen daiquiri sales. Additionally approved the conditional use approval for alcohol sales for off-premise consumption.
- Approved the minor plat for Redhead Properties, LLC.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Aug. 5 to consider abandonment of Sheppard Road.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Aug. 5 to consider approval of the site plan for Rosedale Playground located in Rosedale Place subdivision.
- Scheduled a public hearing on Aug. 5 to consider approval of a minor plat for Fernwood Estates subdivision.
- Completed a 28-day review of property located at 2774 Bellevue Road in Haughton and granted a 30-day extension.
- Accepted report on meeting of the Property Standards Board of Review and agreed to take two properties to condemnation hearing.
- Accepted report on meeting of the Broadband Study Committee.
- Accepted report on meeting of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 Board of Appeals.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing and/or ratifying the Bossier Parish Police Jury to acquire the property necessary for the Johnson Koran Road bridge over Foxskin Bayou project.
- Approved change order No. 1 for West Linton Road Extension.
- Approved proposal of Coyle Engineering Co., Inc., for engineering and surveying services for Linton Cutoff Road.
- Approved proposal of Owen Engineering, LLC, for professional engineering services for North Bossier Shared Use Trail–Phase II.