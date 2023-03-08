HAUGHTON, La. -- Village Water System, Inc. suffered a systemwide failure of its automated control system on Monday, leaving a large portion of the water system with little or no water pressure.
As a result, the system's board members chose to implement an immediate merger with the Bossier Parish Police Jury's Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1. The merger was previously approved by the water system's membership at its last annual meeting,
This joint venture allowed the Police Jury to immediately provide administrative, operational and maintenance assistance to address the water supply issues. Bossier Parish Police Jury staff is now actively engaged in operating and maintaining the Village Water System.
Water system customers are under a boil advisory until bacteriological samples can be forwarded to the state health department. This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health.