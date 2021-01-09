Another record setting week in terms of COVID-19 cases around the ArkLaTex.
Bossier Parish experiencing some of its highest numbers since the pandemic began.
We know that sometimes the case counts can go even higher when there's an outbreak where people are confined. No reports of that right now, but we asked what authorities are doing to keep people as safe as possible as the virus continues to spread.
"The Police Jury is trying to keep all the entities, like the jail and Johnny Gray Jones, all those places real safe. The staff with appropriate masks and disinfectant that they need. Any other entities that call the Police Jury, we also try to help them with masks or anything they need," said Jimmy Cochran of the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
Mr. Cochran also says, he hopes people will shop local, to help out the business community in these tough times.