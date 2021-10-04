BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A welfare check last week at a Bossier City apartment complex is now a homicide investigation.
Lt. Bart Cavanaugh said patrol officers responded to the Santa Fe Apartments in the 4800 block of East Texas Street on Tuesday and found the woman inside dead.
An investigation and autopsy indicate the victim, identified as Geri Judd, died as a result of a homicide, Cavanaugh said.
Anyone with information on Judd's death is asked to call Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.