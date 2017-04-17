The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a teenager who recently ran away from a local youth shelter.
16-year old Shatiereil Maxie reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter in the 4800 block of Shed Road on March 29, 2017. Police say there’s no indication of foul play being involved in her case.
Shatiereil is a black female, 5’6” tall, weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, orange pants, black Nike sandals and is known to often wear a black satin bonnet.
Anyone who has information regarding Shatiereil’s whereabouts is urged to call Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8665.