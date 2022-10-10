BENTON, La. – A Bossier City police sergeant accused of using his position to intimidate an apartment complex manager as he was about to lose a lucrative moonlighting job pleaded not guilty Monday in Bossier District Court.
B.J. Sanford, 52, briefly appeared in court to enter his plea to malfeasance in office. His case was set for a status conference in January.
A Bossier grand jury indicted Sanford late last month. He’s already facing indictment in federal court for fraudulently obtaining prescription painkillers.
And Sanford continues to be the target of an ongoing FBI investigation into suspected embezzlement from the police union.
The state malfeasance charge alleges Sanford tried to intimidate the manager of a Bossier City apartment complex after she told him his services as a security officer there were no longer needed. That decision to let him go from a job paying $1,000 a week was made by owners of the complex after Sanford couldn’t be located to handle a disturbance at the complex, according to a FBI agent's testimony last month.
Investigators said Sanford checked a confidential law-enforcement database, discovered the apartment manager had a bench warrant out for her arrest on misdemeanor charges in Shreveport and tipped off law-enforcement there about where to find and arrest her.
The manager told authorities Sanford warned of his connections in Bossier City government and law-enforcement and said he could make her life difficult. Sanford tried to get her date of birth, but she refused to give it to him. He eventually learned it, and later she was picked up by Shreveport city marshals for the outstanding traffic tickets.
Sanford sent a photo of her driver’s license to her phone, and he also circulated her booking photo to residents, the FBI agent said. The fines she paid were reimbursed because the time limit had passed on the tickets.
Sanford and his co-defendant, Mitch Morehead, have pleaded not guilty to the unrelated federal charge. A federal grand jury returned a seven-count indictment in September alleging conspiracy to obtain controlled substances by fraud and obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
The government says Sanford, who is president of the police officers’ union, hired Morehead to raise money for the organization. Sources close to the investigation have told KTBS 3 News that Sanford took control of union funds. And the duo embezzled money to pay for Morehead to see doctors and get prescriptions for the drugs.
Both are jailed without bond. Sanford is on administrative leave.
Sanford's next federal court date is Nov. 2 for a status conference.