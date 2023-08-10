BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) released a statement on Thursday to warn all citizens of new phone scam.
Reports have been coming in of a group making phone calls in the area soliciting money and saying that they represent the Bossier City Police Department.
Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen wants citizens to be aware that these calls do not originate from nor represent BCPD.
If you are contacted by anyone requesting donations or saying that they are members of/represent BCPD, hang up and report the call as a scam.
If you have any questions, contact BCPD at 318-741-8611.