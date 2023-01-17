BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Parish Republican executive committee discussed and voted Monday to approve the creation of a term limit committee to lead, organize and solicit the signatures required to put term limits in place for the Bossier City Council, Bossier City mayor and the Bossier Parish Police Jury, Chairman Shane Cheatham said Tuesday in a news release.
The committee will be working with other volunteers to help get the required number of signatures to present to the Bossier City Council and Bossier City mayor’s office. Based on the City Charter, once the signatures are secured, the City Council could vote to put together a charter committee to address term limits, or if they veto the referendum, then it would go to a vote of the voters of Bossier City, Cheatham said.
The Bossier Parish Republican executive committee voted to solicit signatures of electors in favor of term limits for the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the signatures would be turned over to local legislature representatives for them to add term limits via legislation in Baton Rouge.
The Bossier Parish Republican executive committee also called upon the Bossier Parish Police Jury to publicly vote to support or oppose a referendum on term limits as a body, Cheatham said.