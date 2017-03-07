The Bossier City Police Department is issuing a warning to residents. Authorities have been receiving calls about citizens being contacted by the IRS in regards to paying funds over the phone using a credit card.
The scammer says that if the person receiving the call does not pay the money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Police say if anyone receives a call from someone claiming to be the IRS or any government agency asking for credit card, banking, or personal information over the phone, it is likely a scam.
Police say do not give your personal information to these people. Most of the time these calls are coming from different parts of the world and are difficult to track; criminals use fake numbers to call people to try and scam them.